Mira Rajput accompanies hubby Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Jersey; Shares intriguing pics from cricket ground

, who impressed the audience with his stupendous performance in Kabir Singh, is now working in a yet another interesting story. We are talking about the official remake of Telugu blockbuster Jersey. The movie will feature Shahid essaying the role of a cricketer and the actor sweating hard to do justice for the role. Recently, Shahid left Mumbai for the shooting of Jersey and the fans are undoubtedly excited about this sports drama. And while the fans are on the toes to look out for new details about Shahid and his new project, the actor’s wife Mira Rajput surprised everyone as she shared pictures from the sets of Jersey.

The lady has accompanied husband Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Jersey lately. This was evident after she shared pictures from the cricket ground. Mira shared a video wherein she gave a glimpse of the wife ground where the movie is being shot. She also wrote ‘#Jersey’ in the caption. In another picture, the lady captured a behind the camera shot where the team is busy filming the shot. Although Shahid isn’t visible in any of the pics, she focused on the two leather cricket balls lying on the ground.

Take a look at pics from Jersey sets shared by Mira Rajput:

To note, Shahid has been sweating hard for his role of a cricketer in Jersey. Not only he is undergoing intensive workout to be in perfect shape for the role, but the Padmaavat star is also taking rigorous training to enhance his skills with bat and ball. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur in the lead and will be releasing on August 28, 2020.

