Mira Rajput adds a pop of colour to her vibrant look and leaves fans gushing over her chic style; PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to drop a couple of photos as she dolled up in a stylish look. The star wife left fans inspired by her smart casuals as they showered love on her in the comments.

Actor and his wife Mira Rajput are among the stylish couples in Bollywood. Whenever the two step out together, they manage to make heads turn with their stunning looks. Be it nailing smart casuals to gymwear, Mira and Shahid have their style game going quite strong. More so, Mira always keeps it stylish when she steps out. Even when she shares photos from events and family get togethers, the star wife leaves fans inspired by her style statement.

Recently too, Mira shared two back to back posts on her Instagram handle that gave all a sneak peek at her chic style and left many gushing over it. In a photo shared by Mira, we can see the star wife nailing a satin dual toned shirt with white jeans. Her shirt was peach and red in colour and she teamed up the right accessories with it. She is seen sporting a cool watch, a pair of earrings and a couple of bracelets. Not just this, she partially tied up her hair and managed to nail her chic look perfectly.

Mira also shared a boomerang this week in the same look. In the video, she was seen getting playful as she winked and posed for the same. Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Remember when cameras were VGA?" Seeing the star wife's photo, fans could not help but gush over her. Many loved her look and praised her style in the same.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, a few days back, Mira and Shahid had taken a trip out of Mumbai and their airport look had made heads turn. The star wife also had shared how her daughter Misha had baked a cake for Shahid this week and also dropped a photo of the same on her Instagram story.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

