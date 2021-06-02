Mira Rajput is all hearts while watching Friends Reunion; Says ‘Could this BE any cuter’

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share a still from Friends: The Reunion episode and shared her thoughts on it. Take a look.

The popular American sitcom Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, returned after 15 odd years to celebrate their Friends: The Reunion episode. The special episode featured the stars of the show reminiscing their days on set and also shared some funny anecdotes. Needless to say, the viewers had been waiting to see their favourite characters back to take their fans on a nostalgic adventure.

The reunion was released on May 27, 2021. Several Hollywood and Bollywood actors took to their social media handle to shower love on the show. Now, Mira Rajput also shared her thoughts while watching the special episode. The diva was awe-struck while watching the heartwarming reunion and took to her Instagram handle to post a still from the episode on her story. Along with it, she asked an interesting question. She wrote, ‘Could this BE any cuter,’ in the caption, referencing Chandler Bing’s popular catchphrase from the show.

On Thursday, actress also took to her Instagram handle to share a poster of the reunion episode and summarized her emotions about the episode with just one word: “Everything.” Singer Sophie Choudry called her experience watching the episode ‘overwhelming’ and revealed that she cried and laughed while watching it.

Take a look:

The much-awaited Friends: The Reunion was star packed with guest appearances from some of the biggest personalities including, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling and Malala Yousafzai.

