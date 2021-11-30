Mira Rajput is all love for daughter Misha as she plants a kiss on her forehead; SEE PIC

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput keeps quite an active presence on social media. The star wife often treats fans with glimpses of her life with hubby Shahid, and their two kids Misha and Zain. Netizens swoon over these candid and love-filled pictures, while they keep coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Mira posted an adorable picture featuring herself and Misha, and it’s a beautiful testimony of their mother-daughter bond.

A few moments back, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture with daughter Misha. In the loved-up picture, Mira can be seen holding Misha’s cheeks, as she plants a kiss on her daughter’s forehead. While Misha is standing with her back to the camera, she is seen dressed in a printed hoodie and her long hair tied in a ponytail. She also has a golden hair clip on, with the word ‘LOVE’ designed on it. Sharing this lovely and warm picture, Mira wrote a simple caption that expressed her feelings well. The caption read, “I love you (red heart emoji)”.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the nuptial knot in 2015. The couple embraced parenthood the next year, as they welcomed daughter Misha Kapoor on August 26th, 2016. A few months back, the family of four celebrated Misha’s fifth birthday. Shahid and Mira also have a son Zain Kapoor. The little munchkin was born on 5th September 2018. The couple often shares pictures of their kids on social media, while fans shower love on them.

ALSO READ: From drawing sessions to MJ dance, 5 special moments of Misha with dad Shahid Kapoor on her birthday