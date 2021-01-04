Mira Rajput is all smiles & shares a heartwarming selfie with her mother; Says ‘Your radiance needs no filter’

Mira Rajput, who is an active social media user, is very close to her mother and always shares pictures with her.

Mira Rajput, the wife of , is active on social media and always steals hearts with her posts and beautiful pictures. From sharing her stunning sun-kissed selfies to giving a sneak peek into her culinary skills, Mira keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Needless to say, Mira shares a very close bond with her mother Bela Rajput. And once again, she has shared another selfie with her mother and the internet is buzzing with their latest picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a no filter selfie with her mother and captioned it, “Your radiance needs no filter. Love you mumma,” followed by a heart emoji. In the picture, both ladies are looking gorgeous. Netizens are falling short of words to describe their glow in words. Mira Rajput is currently in her hometown New Delhi with her family to enjoy the winter. She often shares pictures with Shahid Kapoor.

Recently, she had shared a sun-kissed selfie with Shahid Kapoor. The actor was spotted in a beard look which he kept for his upcoming film Jersey. Taking to Instagram, Mira Rajput captioned it as, ‘I love You.’

In the past, a fan had asked Mira if she was pregnant and she replied as no. The question was asked during the Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. It was during this session, she even said that she has no wish of entering Bollywood.

Also Read: Mira Rajput curls up in Shahid Kapoor’s arms in winter cold as she declares her love for him; See Photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×