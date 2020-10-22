Mira Rajput amps up the makeup game in her new PHOTO along with a motivational note

Mira Rajput has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle that has left her followers in awe. Check it out.

As much as we love ’s social media pictures, the same goes for his wife Mira Rajput too. Despite not being a part of mainstream Bollywood, the gorgeous lady leaves the followers swooning with her stunning pictures on social media. Right from sharing lovely selfies with the Kabir Singh star to posting pictures with the little munchkins Misha and Zain, Mira does it all. The doting mother of the two kids is also known for her utter beauty.

As we speak of this, Mira Rajput has shared a selfie on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. The stunning diva is wearing a lavender-coloured outfit with spaghetti straps. However, it is Mira’s amazing makeup look that actually grabs our attention. The star wife opts for a peachy makeup look and chooses a nude lip colour to match her outfit for the night. She leaves her lustrous hair open as usual while posing for the picture.

Check out Mira Rajput’s Instagram post below:

She has also added a motivational note that reads, “Chin up girls, you got this.” As soon as Mira shared the picture on Instagram, fans began showering her with praises in the comments section. Talking about the couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015 and have been inseparable since then. The two of them often post lovey-dovey pictures with one another on social media and their PDAs are simply adorable. Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with his upcoming movie Jersey co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

