Mira Rajput amps up monochrome look with gold neck piece; Flaunts her love for bling in sunkissed selfie

's wife Mira Rajput is turning out to be quite the fashionista and from the looks of her social media handle, fans seem to be loving her style in each of her photos. The pretty star wife has once again dropped a stunning selfie on social media in which she is seen flaunting a chic monochrome look. However, the highlight in the gorgeous photo seems to be the stunning jewellery piece that she adorned around her neck to complete her look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a sun-kissed selfie in which she is seen clad in a black and white OOTD. With it, she adorned a gold necklace to complete her look. With her perfect makeup and glam necklace, Mira once again put her love for stylish neckpieces on display. A while back, the star wife also had flaunted a stunning 'Alexis inspired' necklace in one of her photos and left netizens gushing over her look.

Sharing the photo, Mira just captioned it with her own name in Hindi. Seeing the photo, social media users started dropping comments and praised her chic look.

Meanwhile, recently, Mira and Shahid celebrated Holi together and the star wife shared a cute video on social media. The mushy video sent fans into a frenzy as the two showered love on each other. In the video, Shahid could be seen smothering Mira with kisses as they celebrated the festival of colours together. She had also revealed a recipe for Gulkand with 'Desi Gulab' in a video.

