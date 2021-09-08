Mira Rajput and daughter Misha 'pouting' together in an UNSEEN selfie is as cute as it gets; PIC INSIDE

and Mira Rajput are among the couples who love to keep their children away from the limelight. It has been a while since Mira shared a cute photo of her munchkins Misha and Zain on social media. However, on her birthday on Tuesday, Mira dropped the cutest selfie with Misha whilst reposting a wish from her close ones. The cutest mother-daughter moment between Misha and Mira was captured in the photo and it is bound to leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a selfie in which she is seen clicking a photo with Misha and other little kids. She and Misha could be seen pouting together for the selfie. The cutest part of the selfie was seeing Mira and Misha nailing the same pose while posing with other little munchkins in the frame. The picture was shared by Mira's sister Noor Wadhwani and Mira reposted the same. Noor wrote, "Happy Birthday Sassy Masy" for Mira as she shared the cute photo with Misha and other kids.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shahid too shared a heartwarming wish for Mira recently on his handle. He shared adorable photos with his wife as he penned a note for her on her birthday. He wrote, "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday." To this, Mira replied, "Husband Of dreams. I love you."

Meanwhile, Mira and Shahid are spending time together on the special occasion of the former’s birthday. Over the past week, Mira was busy organising birthday parties for her kids Misha and Zain. She even shared glimpses of it on social media.

