Mira Rajput and daughter Misha try hands at embroidery ‘with a lot of excitement’ & we are all hearts for them

Mira Rajput, who is enjoying her time with her family during the lockdown, decided to indulge in a creative activity with daughter Misha and the output is beautiful.

Mira Rajput has been one of the most yummy mummies of tinselvile and she has a knack of making the headlines. Be it for her fashion statements, gym looks, candid Instagram posts and much, Mira manages to be in the headlines always. As of now, the star wife is practising self quarantine with husband and kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. And while the couple is enjoying spending time with each other during the ongoing lockdown, there are also making it a point to keep the kids entertained in the house.

In fact, Mira has made to sure to keep her princess involved in some activity these days. And looks like the mother-daughter duo has picked up a new hobby during the lockdown and they are enjoying every bit of it. In her recent Instagram post, Mira revealed that she and Misha are trying hands on embroidery these days and also gave a glimpse of their creativity. The mother-daughter duo had embroidered two hearts on a white piece of cloth and we are all hearts for their efforts. She captioned the image as, “Big love with my little love. With a hand drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!”

Take a look at Mira Kapoor and Misha’s embroidery skills:

To recall, Mira had given a shoutout to the kids for staying at home during the lockdown and even called them as ‘little heroes’. In the post, the lady wrote, ““Shout out to the KIDS. Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they’ve ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they’ve never known. A life they couldn’t have imagined. All the things they love like sports, being with friends, going to school, or just being kids have all been taken away from them. Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children’s minds must be racing. Every day they get up and carry on despite all that’s going on. So, here’s to our little heroes: today. tomorrow. forever.”

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×