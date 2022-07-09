Mira Rajput and Misha twin in white as they enjoy a sunny day on their London vacation; PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been on a vacation spree these days and they are making the most of their time together. The couple has flown to Switzerland with kids Misha and Zain lately and treated fans with stunning pics from the picturesque location. And now, the Kapoors have flown to London to enjoy their summers there. Interestingly, Mira, who is quite active on social media, was seen giving a glimpse of her day out in the London city wherein she was seen spending time with her kids on a perfect sunny day.

In the pics, Mira was seen twinning with her little princess. As Mira wore a white shirt with a golden print, Misha looked cute in her white sweatshirt and golden skirt. In another pic, Mira was seen watching her kids playing and captioned it as, “When kids grow up and become the adults with the kids”. The last pic had little Missy sitting in a pram and wasn’t really in a mood to get clicked. In the caption, Mira wrote, “Mish was not impressed with my photo calls”.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s posts:

Earlier, Mira had taken social media by storm as she shared a beautiful pic with Shahid on their seventh wedding anniversary. In the pic, Mira was seen resting her head on Shahid’s shoulder as they posed for the camera. She captioned the image as, “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor” along with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action entertainer.

