Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s interior designer gives a sneak peek of their NEW home; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the Hindi film fraternity. Whether they are on red carpets or jet-setting on a family vacation, the duo has, time and again, given major couple goals to their fans. The couple currently reside in a seaside home in Juhu, Mumbai and it absolutely appears to be a dream house to many. It is an apt reflection of aesthetic interiors, sunshine and warm vibes.

However, the couple are all set to move into a new home soon. On Thursday, January 13, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s interior designer took to social media to give a quick glimpse of the celebrity couple’s new abode. While sharing a short clip, the designer captioned the video as ‘chasing shadows and targets’. Moreover, the clip also gives a peek of the gorgeous view of the city that the home offers. It seems that the construction of the new home is almost close to completion and the couple might soon move out.

Speaking of their current home, their stunning seaside house consists of basic elements that are simple yet elegant. From the looks of the house, it appears that both Shahid and Mira have created a magical paradise for themselves which is full of love and life. The entire Kapoor family wakes up to witness the scenic sky and picturesque beach every day. Shahid & Mira’s house is filled with colourful art pieces, modernised furniture, fancy lights which makes it look more appealing. The walls of the house have several photos of the Kapoor family hanging on it.

However, the best part of the house is the splendid front patio. The entire wooden patio is furnished with modernized outdoor couches and a short table for the family to enjoy the cool oceanic breeze. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018.

