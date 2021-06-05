Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's little one looks cute as a button in a traditional outfit; SEE PHOTO

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share the most adorable picture of her 2-year-old son Zain donning a pair of kurta and pyjama. Take a look.

Bollywood’s adored couple Mira Rajput and enjoy a massive fan following on their social media handles. The duo tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and the latter admitted how they spoke for 7 hours when they first met each other. The two are proud parents to two kids, Misha and Zain. Each time they share mushy family pictures on their social media, netizens can’t help but gush over their adorable memories and the photos instantly go viral.

Now, Mira took to her Instagram handle to share the cutest picture of their 2 year old son Zain. In the photo, we can see the little munchkin donned in a traditional ensemble. Zain can be seen rocking a set of pastel coloured kurta paired with white pyjamas. Originally shared by fashion designer Kunal Rawal on his personal Insta handle, Mira re shared Zain’s awe striking photo and added a sticker to summarize her emotions in a brief manner. She added a sticker that read "Gobble gobble”. Little Zain completely nailed the look and netizens would be in awe of his style.

Take a look:

Last month, Mira took to Instagram live to share that she and Shahid share parenting duties and emphasized on the importance of children to ‘have their own equation’ with both parents. She shared that their kids are ‘totally different’ with her than they are with Shahid. “Because, at the end of the day, they have a different bond with a parent and they have a different bond with another parent,” she added.

