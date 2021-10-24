Mira Rajput applies henna for Karva Chauth, displays her delicious platter of dinner

Karva Chauth is an auspicious festival for married couples and is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in India. Just a day ahead of the festival, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput applied Heena on her hand and we can’t stop but imagine if it was done to celebrate Karva Chauth 2021. The star-wife took a minimal approach and opted only to cover the midsection of her palm with Mehendi. However, what stole the entire limelight was her elegant wedding ring.

In addition to this, Mira Rajput also showcased her delicious platter of food on social media. While doing so, she took a sly dig at those who’ll be fasting tomorrow. Mira Rajput said, “I have never been this happy to eat Ghiya and Yellow dal. And sliced onions and hari mirch. Also would’ve been unfair to post this tom.” The post shared by her sees a series of pictures containing delicious food items that will make you go hungry in no time.



Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor recently returned to India after spending a week-long vacation in the Maldives with their family. The Bollywood power couple did not miss a single chance to give fans a sneak peek into their holidays via social media, thereby igniting the wanderlust hearts of their followers. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

