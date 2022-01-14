Mira Rajput asks fans her favorite song of Shahid Kapoor, we think it's 'Bekhayali', what's your pick?

Mira Rajput does not belong to the entertainment industry, but this has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira, is quite active on her social media space, where she frequently treats fans to glimpses of her life with adorable pictures and videos. Moreover, the star wife posts content about lifestyle, skincare, and fitness on her Instagram handle too. Not only this, Mira also ensures to interact with her fans every now and then through question-and-answer sessions. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Mira took to Instagram yet again and asked fans to guess her favorite song of Shahid Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram stories, Mira put up a multiple-choice question about hubby Shahid. She asked, “What’s my favorite song of Shahid’s?” Mira then listed out four hit numbers from different Shahid Kapoor films. Option A was ‘Bismil’, Option B was ‘Bekhayali’, Option C had ‘Agal Bagal’, and Option D read ‘Sari Ka Fall’. Well, before we reveal the correct option to you, would you like to take a guess? We picked ‘Bekhayali’ from Shahid’s last film Kabir Singh. However, it was the wrong answer. Apparently, Mira’s favorite song of Shahid is ‘Bismil’ from the film Haider.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Shahid took to his Instagram space and posted a cute video featuring him and Mira, where the actor captures Mira doing something on her phone. He then adjusts the camera angle in a way that makes it look like he is planting a kiss on Mira’s head. Sharing the video, Shahid captioned it, “Her first love is what she is staring at. But I’m ok being her second love also..What to do..Love is like that only (pink heart emojis)”.

