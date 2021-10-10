Mira Rajput asks son Zain ‘can you stop sticking to me’ but he has a cute reply; See Post

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most powerful couples in Bollywood. They often give us relationship goals. Among both, Mira is very active on social media and always drops photos and updates about her life. Right from selfies to pictures with her family—the star wife even shares tips and tricks to good health and fitness. She enjoys a massive fan following also. However, on Sunday, she shared a very cute conversation between her and son Zain on Instagram.

It immediately grabbed the attention of netizens. Sharing a picture with her son, Mira writes, “Zain now that Papa’s back can you stop sticking to me..No Mama now I will stick to you AND Papa”. In the photo, the star wife is wearing a floral print kurta with her hair tied in a bun. She has kept her sans makeup and is flaunting her naturally flawless skin. To add more Indian touch to her outfit, she even applied a small red colour bindi on her forehead. Her son Zain is sitting in the back and playing. His picture is a little blurry.

As soon as she posted the picture, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users also wrote, ‘Awesome’. Mira is the mother of two children—Zain and Misha.

Take a look at the post here: