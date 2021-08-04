Mira Rajput beams with joy in a new PIC as she catches up with her best friend; Did you see it yet?

Among the popular star wives in Bollywood, 's wife Mira Rajput has managed to garner a huge fan following owing to her interesting posts on social media. From sharing her tricks and tips about health and wellness to dropping glimpses of her looks, Mira keeps her followers engaged via her posts. Her recent photo with her best friend from an outing also has left many in awe as Mira can be seen flaunting her flawless skin in the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a pretty photo in which she could be seen posing with her best friend by her side. In the photo, Mira is seen clad in a blue printed top with a natural makeup look. Her hair is left open and she is seen sans any jewellery. The star wife smiled and posed with her bestie as she caught up with her after months of staying indoors amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Hi honey @sejalkkumar."

Take a look:

As soon as Mira shared the photo, her followers began dropping comments on the same. Many loved her subtle and pretty look in the photo. A user wrote, "Pretty oh so pretty." Another wrote, "Gorgeous alert." Another wrote, "Beautiful."

Meanwhile, recently, Mira shared a series of 'breakfast dump' photos and those evoked a funny response from her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan and Mira's hilarious banter often becomes a highlight on social media. From sharing adorable snaps with each other to commenting on each other's posts, Mira and Ishaan have been leaving netizens in awe of their great bond.

