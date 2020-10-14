Mira Rajput beams with joy as she flashes her gorgeous smile in a PHOTO amid nature and leaves fans swooning

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to to share a gorgeous photo of herself. The photo left fans in awe of her beautiful smile.

and wife Mira Rajput are among the stylish couples in Bollywood. Every time, the duo steps out together, fans pay special attention to their style. From nailing their red carpet looks together to flaunting their casual look post workout sessions, Mira and Shahid surely inspire millions of fans with their style. Mira often shares updates on her social media handle regarding her skincare and hair routine as well which is loved by fans. Not just this, amid the ongoing pandemic, the star wife used her Instagram handle to share updates and her recent photo is going viral for all the right reasons.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira dropped a gorgeous photo of herself. Shahid's wife often flaunts her chic style in her photos and once again, with her latest picture, Mira managed to win over fans with her casual look. However, it was her bewitching smile in the photo that left everyone in awe. In the gorgeous photo, Mira is seen clad in a white blouse with pink detailing around the neckline. She is seen posing in a gorgeous park amid flowers and greenery. The gorgeous star wife also is seen sporting a stunning pair of golden earrings and her hair was tied in a high ponytail.

Mira beamed with joy in the photo as she flaunted her gorgeous smile. With it, she captioned the photo as, "You got to be startin' somethin." Seeing the photo, several fans took to the comment section and showered her with compliments.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photo:

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing pandemic, Mira often shared updates with fans about her shenanigans at home with kids Misha and Zain and hubby Shahid. From sharing Misha's artwork to dropping photos of her preparation for Zain's birthday, Mira kept fans updated about what the Kapoor's were up to while staying at home. While Shahid recently headed to resume shooting for his film Jersey, Mira stayed at home. She had even put up a post for Shahid a week back where she expressed that she missed him.

