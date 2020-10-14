  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mira Rajput beams with joy as she flashes her gorgeous smile in a PHOTO amid nature and leaves fans swooning

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to to share a gorgeous photo of herself. The photo left fans in awe of her beautiful smile.
21666 reads Mumbai
Mira RajputMira Rajput beams with joy as she flashes her gorgeous smile in a PHOTO amid nature and leaves fans swooning
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are among the stylish couples in Bollywood. Every time, the duo steps out together, fans pay special attention to their style. From nailing their red carpet looks together to flaunting their casual look post workout sessions, Mira and Shahid surely inspire millions of fans with their style. Mira often shares updates on her social media handle regarding her skincare and hair routine as well which is loved by fans. Not just this, amid the ongoing pandemic, the star wife used her Instagram handle to share updates and her recent photo is going viral for all the right reasons. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira dropped a gorgeous photo of herself. Shahid's wife often flaunts her chic style in her photos and once again, with her latest picture, Mira managed to win over fans with her casual look. However, it was her bewitching smile in the photo that left everyone in awe. In the gorgeous photo, Mira is seen clad in a white blouse with pink detailing around the neckline. She is seen posing in a gorgeous park amid flowers and greenery. The gorgeous star wife also is seen sporting a stunning pair of golden earrings and her hair was tied in a high ponytail. 

Mira beamed with joy in the photo as she flaunted her gorgeous smile. With it, she captioned the photo as, "You got to be startin' somethin." Seeing the photo, several fans took to the comment section and showered her with compliments. 

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You got to be startin' somethin'

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing pandemic, Mira often shared updates with fans about her shenanigans at home with kids Misha and Zain and hubby Shahid. From sharing Misha's artwork to dropping photos of her preparation for Zain's birthday, Mira kept fans updated about what the Kapoor's were up to while staying at home. While Shahid recently headed to resume shooting for his film Jersey, Mira stayed at home. She had even put up a post for Shahid a week back where she expressed that she missed him. 

Also Read|Mira Rajput cooks her mom’s favourite childhood breakfast and leaves netizens salivating; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

You may like these
Mira Rajput cooks her mom’s favourite childhood breakfast and leaves netizens salivating; See PHOTO
Mira Rajput binges on ‘Chai and biscoot’ during her snack time and internet loves her evening menu; See PHOTO
Shahid Kapoor drops ‘beautiful’ comment on Mira Rajput’s post and their PDA is breaking all cuteness records
Mira Rajput shares a beautiful throwback pic from her childhood days as she sends birthday wish to her friend
Mira Rajput is at her candid best in pretty pics with her 'constant': Says 'friends are the family you choose'
Mira Rajput misses Shahid Kapoor as she reveals what she loves doing when she is with him in an endearing post

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement