  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mira Rajput beats the mid week blues as she oozes ‘vintage’ vibes in a vibrant dress in her latest PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to drop gorgeous photos in a pretty vibrant dress. However, it was her caption that left the internet curious.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: September 23, 2020 06:55 pm
Mira Rajput in a vibrant dressMira Rajput beats the mid week blues as she oozes ‘vintage’ vibes in a vibrant dress in her latest PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is known for her style and every time she steps out in the city, the star wife manages to make heads turn. Be it her updates on social media or just goofy fun with Shahid at home, Mira is extremely active on her Instagram and often shares adorable photos on the same. Speaking of this, the gorgeous star wife chose to drive away her mid-week blues by dolling up at home and flaunting 'vintage' vibes with her gorgeous dress. 

Taking to Instagram, Mira dropped two gorgeous photos in which she was seen sporting a white dress with vibrant coloured birds on it. With a belt around her waist and her hair left loose, the gorgeous star wife made heads turn. However, the caption with one of her photos left netizens intrigued. Mira wanted to know if her dress could be considered 'vintage' and she mentioned the same in her caption. With minimalist makeup and a sweet smile, Mira posed for the camera and left everyone swooning. 

One of the photos turned out to be a mirror selfie while the other one seemed to be clicked by someone. The gorgeous star wife wrote, "If it’s pre-corona and pre-baby can it be considered vintage?." 

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If its pre-corona and pre-baby can it be considered vintage?

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing pandemic, Shahid was spending time at home with wife Mira and kids Misha and Zain. Recently, Mira dropped a monochrome photo with hubby Shahid while he was with her at home. Not just this, when they celebrated Zain's birthday at home, Mira dropped cute photos of the decor and celebrations at home. Fans loved every bit of it. 

Also Read|Mira Rajput gives lessons on how to click ‘No filter’ morning selfies and we are taking notes; See PHOTO

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement