Mira Rajput beats the mid week blues as she oozes ‘vintage’ vibes in a vibrant dress in her latest PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to drop gorgeous photos in a pretty vibrant dress. However, it was her caption that left the internet curious.

Actor 's wife Mira Rajput is known for her style and every time she steps out in the city, the star wife manages to make heads turn. Be it her updates on social media or just goofy fun with Shahid at home, Mira is extremely active on her Instagram and often shares adorable photos on the same. Speaking of this, the gorgeous star wife chose to drive away her mid-week blues by dolling up at home and flaunting 'vintage' vibes with her gorgeous dress.

Taking to Instagram, Mira dropped two gorgeous photos in which she was seen sporting a white dress with vibrant coloured birds on it. With a belt around her waist and her hair left loose, the gorgeous star wife made heads turn. However, the caption with one of her photos left netizens intrigued. Mira wanted to know if her dress could be considered 'vintage' and she mentioned the same in her caption. With minimalist makeup and a sweet smile, Mira posed for the camera and left everyone swooning.

One of the photos turned out to be a mirror selfie while the other one seemed to be clicked by someone. The gorgeous star wife wrote, "If it’s pre-corona and pre-baby can it be considered vintage?."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photos:

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing pandemic, Shahid was spending time at home with wife Mira and kids Misha and Zain. Recently, Mira dropped a monochrome photo with hubby Shahid while he was with her at home. Not just this, when they celebrated Zain's birthday at home, Mira dropped cute photos of the decor and celebrations at home. Fans loved every bit of it.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

