Mira Rajput becomes ‘mama sandwich’ between her kids Zain & Misha as she enjoys the ‘joy of little things’

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the power couples of Bollywood. They often set couple goals for everyone and their pictures and videos are pure love. Mira is a little more active on social media and apart from sharing pics with her star hubby she even shares adorable pics with her kids Zain and Misha. Today too the mother of two shared a super cute picture of her sandwiched by her two kids as they enjoy some fun time with their mum.

In the picture, we can see Mira Rajput sitting on the stairs with her body bent forward. With whatever little we can see of her, we can tell that she is wearing black tracks and a sleeveless tee. On top of her, daughter Misha can be seen leaning on Mira’s back as she has held her mom with both her hands wrapped around her neck. Whereas, Mira is leaning on Zain who stands leaning on his mother's lap. The mother-daughter-son trio makes for a picture-perfect portrait. Sharing this picture Mira wrote, “Joy of my little things #mamasandwich #snuggles.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor recently shot for an ad together and that has been released a few days back. Fans have been showering love on the two.

Other than that, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Jersey that is all set to release on the silver screen in April. The film that also stars Mrunal Thakur was supposed to release in December last year but due to the increasing COVID-19 cases, the release date was pushed. To note it is an official Hindi remake of the Nani starrer Telugu film of the same name.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput & bro-in-law Ishaan Khatter soak golden hour sunlight in new PICS; Neliima Azeem reacts