Mira Rajput begins the week by serving two stunning monochrome looks in white and black.

Mira Rajput is a social media bee and even an influencer as some may call it. The doting mum of two has a massive following on Instagram and often keep dropping photos and videos from her personal life. Be it either with husband Shahid Kapoor or her kids or her always on point fashion game, Mira's followers are usually looking forward to her photos and videos. On Monday, Mira began the week by dropping two stunning monochrome looks.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Mira shared a selfie in which she can be seen donning an all white look. Wearing a clean white jumpsuit of sorts with a collar and belt, Mira looked all things smart. Clicking a top angle selfie, Mira's brow game was on point as well as was her makeup and minimal accessories.

In another post, Mira shared a professional shot clicked by celeb photographer Joseph Radhik and defined the term drop dead gorgeous. In the picture, Mira can be seen donning an all black look as she poses for the camera in a black, floor-length bodycon maxi.

Dropping the photo, Mira captioned it, "If Mondays had the confidence of Fridays & the patience of Wednesdays."

Check out Mira Rajput 's stunning white and black monochrome looks below:

Recently, Mira made headlines when she shared a video from her soon-to-be new home with . The plush apartment in Mumbai has unparalleled views of the Arabian sea. Shahid and Mira's new home is currently being renovated and decorated and the couple have been picking out some colours for their new home. Click the link below to check it out.

ALSO READ: Step Inside Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's work in progress new home with breathtaking view of Arabian sea