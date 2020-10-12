Mira Rajput binges on ‘Chai and biscoot’ during her snack time and internet loves her evening menu; See PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen in sports drama Jersey.

As much as we love to follow on social media, we equally love to follow Mira Rajput on Instagram, for she makes sure to update her Instafam with daily updates. From sharing candid clicks featuring Misha and Zain to sharing loved up photos with hubby, Mira’s insta game is always on point. And today, Mira Rajput gave us a glimpse of her evening snack and that consisted of ‘chai and biscoot’. Yes, just like many of us, Mira, too, enjoys having masala tea and Parle-G biscuits during her snack time.

As per reports, after the lockdown was lifted, Shahid Kapoor left for Punjab to stay at Mira’s grandparents’ home and the actor took the kids there to spend some time and also practice social distancing. Prior to the lockdown, Shahid Kapoor was shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh and he is soon expected to resume the shoot. Also, Shahid Kapoor has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs 8 crore and is now charging them Rs 25 crore for Jersey in the wake of the pandemic.

Besides Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's next and the film will see Shahid romance . And so, while Shahid Kapoor will complete Jersey shoot and then start prepping for Yoddha that will mostly begin early next year, he also has plans of making a big Netflix debut.

Check out the post here:

