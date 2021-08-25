Mira Rajput braces up for daughter Misha’s birthday; Brings home a balloon blowing machine

and Mira Kapoor’s daughter Misha is all set to turn 5 tomorrow. The celebrity wife took to her Instagram handle and revealed her hack for tomorrow’s decoration. Mira told her fans that she is all set to blow balloons tomorrow for Misha’s special day and to make her task easy, she has brought home a balloon blowing machine.

Mira revealed her plans during an interactive session with fans on Instagram. Shahid’s wife took to her Instagram story and dropped a lazy picture of herself and asked her fans to “caption this moment”. She wrote, “One line to describe what got me here. Funniest line wins a hajmola.” Soon here fans started giving quirky titles. At that moment, a fan wrote, “Blowing birthday balloons!” Mira was quick to notice and replied, “That task my friend is scheduled for tomorrow night. I have learnt from my mistakes and brought a balloon blowing machine instead.” Shahid and Mira are gearing up for the children’s special days. While Misha will turn 5 on August 26, on the other hand, brother Zain will celebrate his 3rd birthday on September 15. Both the special occasions are only 10 days apart.

Take a look:

Previously, Mira marked the birthday arrival month of her little munchkin Misha. She took to Instagram handle and wrote, “Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep..And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet #birthdaymonth #virgogirls #mybaby”. Shahid and Mira, who tied the knot in July 2015, welcomed their first child in August 2016 and were blessed with Zain in September 2018.