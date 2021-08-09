Mira Rajput is a breath of fresh air in her casual OOTD; You don’t want to miss the PHOTOS

Mira Rajput’s social media space is full of activity. The young celebrity wife knows how to keep it aesthetic, fun, yet candid on Instagram. From loved-up photos with husband Shahid Kapoor, and adorable moments with her kids, to some rather gorgeous clicks of herself, Mira has been there, done that. On Sunday, August 8th, she took to the photo-sharing app to share a couple of arresting photos featuring herself. Donned in a pastel blue smocked top, and black trousers, Mira looked quite fresh, as she stood on a patch of green grass.

In the first photo that Mira shared, she rocked the ‘click me while I stare into the distance’ look, as she flaunted her left profile. Keeping her locks down, Mira let the simplicity of the whole frame do its magic. In the second picture, she wore a big smile, as she looked straight into the camera lens. Both the photos screamed ‘calm’ and ‘serene’, with the dull sky and greenery accentuating the beauty of the photos. While sharing the post, Mira wrote quite a caption that read, “My bad habits lead to you.”

Check out Mira’s Instagram post here:

In a few moments after she shared the post, fans and well-wishers flooded her comments section with love. A lot of them left red heart emojis too.

A couple of days back, Mira posted an adorable video with her four-year-old munchkin, Misha, where the latter channeled her inner make-up-artist, while mommy Mira played muse. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, “Makeovers at The Girls Club Makeup and photo credits : Little Missy Get your kid to do your makeup!” It isn’t surprising that fans absolutely loved the video.