Mira Rajput brings on the bling in sheer netted trousers; Hubby Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani REACT

Mira Rajput is a social media birdie. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira is quite active on Instagram, where she often treats fans to sneaks peeks into her life. From adorable pictures with her family, to stunning photoshoots, Mira posts them all on the ‘gram. Over the years, Mira has emerged as quite the style diva in her own right and tonight’s sartorial choice point to the fact. Again, she has given fans a glimpse of the same on her Instagram space.

Taking to the photo-and-video-sharing site, Mira dropped a few pictures in which she can be seen putting her best fashion foot forward. The star wife was seen making a risqué style choice as she donned a blingy attire with sheer netted trousers. She layered her outfit featuring a plunging neckline with a black coat. Her hair was styled in a ponytail and she accessorized the glamourous look with dainty earrings, a wrist watch, and a chic clutch.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, “Wear the pants but make it sexy (kiss emoji)”.

Netizens showered the post with a lot of likes and comments as soon as she dropped the pictures. Hubby Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani also reacted to Mira’s post as they hit ‘like’ on it.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post:

Meanwhile, yesterday Mira applauded Shahid’s performance in his new film Jersey as she wrote on her Instagram story, “You are magic @shahidkapoor It’s been a long journey till the end of this ‘Test’, every innings brought a new twist. But you knocked it out of the part! (Hands in the air emoji)”. She further added, “It’s time @jerseythefilm @mrunalthakur @officialpankajkapur @amanthegill @gowtamnaidu”.

