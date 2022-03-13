Mira Rajput & bro-in-law Ishaan Khatter soak golden hour sunlight in new PICS; Neliima Azeem reacts

Looks like Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter had a wonderful Sunday together. Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira is quite active on social media. She often shares glimpses of her life with the actor and their two kids Misha and Zain, while fans keep coming back for more. Not only that, her gorgeous snapshots and selfies have also left netizens impressed. Now, some time back, Mira dropped a few pictures from her Sunday afternoon which she spent with Ishaan.

Mira and Ishaan share an adorable bond. In the pictures dropped by Mira on the photo-and video-sharing platform, the star wife can be seen basking in the golden hour sunlight. She has minimal, dewy makeup on, while her hair is left open. Mira can be seen keeping it casually chic in a brown tank top, while a pair of dapper eyewear accentuates her look. In another picture, she can be seen breaking into a laugh. Mira also shared a picture of Ishaan. The Dhadak actor can be seen donning a grey tee-shirt styled with black trousers. His hair is neatly styled while he accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses and a wrist watch. Mira and Ishaan can be seen seated on a balcony overlooking the sea.

Sharing the pictures, Mira captioned the post, “ (sun emoji) day giggles feat #thisguywiththegoodlight @ishaankhatter”.

Ishaan’s mom and Mira mom-in-law Neliima Azeem reacted to the picture with a red heart emoji and two heart-eyed emojis.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram post featuring Ishaan Khatter:

A few weeks back, Ishaan attended Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash. Apart from Mira, Shahid, and Ishaan, Ananya Panday was also spotted at the party. Ishaan and Ananya are allegedly dating but the rumoured couple has not commented on their relationship status yet.

