Mira Rajput calls herself a 'beach bum' as she drops a breathtaking snapshot from Maldives vacay

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor took off to the tropical beaches of Maldives a few days ago and have been living the island life. Looks like Mira is completely in love with it as the social media diva dropped a breathtaking picture on Monday. Proving that she did not face any case of the Monday Blues, Mira shared a photo presumably clicked by hubby Shahid Kapoor.

In the photo, Mira can be seen standing underneath the bright sunshine with the clear blue waters in front of her. She can be seen looking back and smiling for the camera. As usual Mira looks stylish in a white bikini bottom and a floral turquoise cover up. She accessorised her island look with turquoise and silver hoops and tied her hair in a messy bun.

Sharing the photo, Mira captioned it, "Beach Bum. Literally haven’t got off it since." Check out Mira Rajput's photo below:

Mira and Shahid are vacationing with their kids Misha and Zain. The family of four were snapped at the airport last week as they left for Maldives. On the work front, Shahid has taken a break for spending time with his family after wrapping the shoot of his upcoming film 'Jersey'.

The actor has several other projects in the pipeline including Raj & DK's project.

