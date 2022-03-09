Mira Rajput calls herself & Shahid Kapoor ‘sappy parents’ as they drop Misha to school on her 1st day

It is a big day for any parent when their kid starts going to school. Well, today Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput must be on cloud 9 as their little girl Misha starts going to school. Mira who is quite active on social media and never fails to share any moment on her Instagram handle. She enjoys a massive fan following in social media and today the star wife took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her holding hubby Shahid’s hands as they are all set to drop their girl to school on her 1st day.

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely picture. In it, we can see Mira putting her hand on Shahid’s hand who was driving. It is a closeup of only their hands as they sat in the car. Sharing this picture the star wife wrote, “First day for a confident girl and two sappy parents” with a crying emoji and a school emoji. With this caption, we assume that Mira is talking about her daughter Misha who seem to be going to school for the first time today.