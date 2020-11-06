Mira Rajput calls Shahid Kapoor 'hot' as he shares a mirror selfie; Ishaan Khatter roots for Jersey

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the sports drama titled Jersey. Meanwhile, check out his latest post on Instagram.

, who is currently gearing up for his next movie Jersey, is quite a busy person. Unlike many others, the actor is seldom active on social media but makes sure to keep everyone posted about his personal and professional life from time to time. The Kabir Singh star enjoys a massive fan following on his handles and the reasons behind the same are quite obvious. Apart from being a fabulous actor, he also happens to be a perfect family man.

As we speak of this, the actor has shared a new picture on his Instagram handle that is worth all the hype and attention. Shahid is wearing a blue and white shirt as he takes the mirror selfie and fans are all hearts for him. He also flaunts his new hairstyle and beard look in the same. Well, the actor’s wife Mira Rajput is all praises for him as she calls him ‘hot’ in the comments section. Meanwhile, his brother Ishaan Khatter writes, “Jerseyyyyyy aane doooooooo (Let Jersey come).”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Check out Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter's comments below:

Meanwhile, as has been mentioned above, Shahid Kapoor’s next movie is Jersey for which he has been prepping up for a long time. The actor has undergone an enormous physical transformation to fit into his role in the sports drama. It happens to be a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name featuring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. Apart from Shahid, the Hindi version also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.

