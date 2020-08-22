Mira Rajput can’t stop gushing over the way hubby Shahid Kapoor looks at her; See Post

The gorgeous Mira Rajput just cannot stop gushing over how hubby Shahid Kapoor looks at her in the photo she shared. The fans and followers of the actor are delighted to see Shahid Kapoor's latest picture.

The sultry diva Mira Rajput shared a picture of husband on her Instagram account. The stunner wrote in her post, "The way you look at me." The gorgeous Mira Rajput just cannot stop gushing over how hubby Shahid Kapoor looks at her in the photo she shared. The fans and followers of the actor are delighted to see Shahid Kapoor's latest picture. Mira Rajput often shares mesmerising pictures of hubby Shahid Kapoor along with their kids. Mira Rajput previously, shared a stylish photo of herself on her Instagram account.

The diva look breath taking in her picture. Mira was seen in a white coloured outfit as she happily clicked a picture. Mira Rajput enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The stunner never fails to impress her fans and followers with her impeccable style statements. Mira also shared throwback photos from her wedding on her Instagram account. The fans were thoroughly delighted to see some more pictures from the duo's wedding.

Check out the photo

Mira Rajput also shared a video which showcased the food that was prepared at home, as the family members met after a long gap of six months. Mira wrote her in her previous post, "Mia Familia. When the family comes together after 6 months, only a feast would do." Now, the fans of the beautiful Mira Rajput are always looking forward to get a glimpse into her life. The latest photo shared by Mira has surely brought some joy to the diva's fans.

(ALSO READ: Mira Rajput gives lessons on how to click ‘No filter’ morning selfies and we are taking notes; See PHOTO)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×