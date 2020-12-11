Mira Rajput can't wait for crush Shahid Kapoor's quarantine to end as he is back in Mumbai; See PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor is back in the bay and has been under quarantine. However, his doting wife Mira Rajput can’t wait for the actor’s isolation period to end. Check out her post.

Shahid Kapoor has been away shooting for his upcoming sports film Jersey and has been giving a glimpse of it on social media. It goes without saying that amid this his doting wife Mira Rajput has been missing him and often expresses the same on social media. But now going by her recent post, it looks like the Jab We Met star is back in Mumbai and has been under quarantine as per the guidelines. Needless to say, Mira can’t wait to be with him.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the star wife expressed her happiness and shared stunning pictures of the actor. She posted a picture wherein the handsome star can be seen sitting with his phone. Looks like it is the place where he is currently quarantined. The photo reads, “Crush Is Home But Still Long Distance.” She shared another amazing monochrome photo of Shahid. She further writes, “Clearly this sweatshirt is loved more than me.” The 39-year-old star looks dapper in a black hoodie leaving netizens swooning over him.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram post:

The 39-year-old actor has been prepping up hard for his upcoming sports drama. The pictures that he has dropped on his social media handles speaks volumes about the effort that he has put in order to get into the skin of his role. In the film, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricketer, and notably, this is his first sports film. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles, the film is expected to release in 2021.

Also Read: Mira Rajput drops cute pic from her & Shahid Kapoor's wedding; Jokes they had '50 people before it was a rule'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×