Mira Rajput is caught on camera by daughter Misha for eating her 'Math game'; See Pic

Due to Coronavirus, Bollywood shoots have been postponed and celebrities have been enjoying their quarantine period at home. Due to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citizens have been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Celebrities have been trying to discover their hidden talents amid the lockdown. Amidst a host of celebs, if we talk about and wife Mira Rajput, the two have been working out at home, cooking pancakes and spending time with their kids Misha and Zain.

Recently, Mira shared a picture of her in which the star wife is seen bingeing on to some yummy snacks. Mira was having study time with her daughter Misha. But later, Misha caught mommy Mira having all the snacks that were actually there to teach Misha Maths lessons. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, "Missy caught me eating the math game. There are 43 pictures exactly like this. In case she was short of proof. #coolmomisnowregularmom." Meanwhile, recently, Mira had shared a childhood picture of her enjoying in the pool. Mira wrote, “Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing #trendy #blastfromthepast From @ishitasethii’s archives..” Fans got confused about Mira's childhood pic with Misha's picture.

A few days before, Shahid had tried his hand at cooking and was baking some yummy pancakes for Mira. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Mira wrote, "Success! I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes @shahidkapoor." Sharing Mira's post on his Instagram story, Shahid wrote, "She actually ate it."

