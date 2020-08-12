Mira Rajput celebrates as Shahid Kapoor’s Haider makes it to the list of Top 10 Hamlets in the world

Shahid Kapoor’s 2014 hit film Haider has been ranked amongst the world’s Top 10 hamlets. Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput celebrates by sharing stills from the movie.

is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. He has delivered many hits that include his movie Kabir Singh that was released in 2019. Currently, the actor is working on his upcoming film ‘Jersey’ remake where he plays the role of a cricketer for the first time. The actor’s impressive filmography has been celebrated widely, and now most recently, his 2014 hit film Haider made it to the list of Top 10 Hamlets in the world giving him another reason to celebrate his work and talent.

The 2014 movie, Haider won raving reviews and the director won major accolades. Shahid Kapoor who played the lead role in the movie also won an award for the Best Actor In A Leading Role. Shahid played the role of Haider Meer in the film. Haider was a modern-day interpretation of Hamlet written by William Shakespeare. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is considered to be one of his best works. Now, that the movie has been ranked in the world's Top 10 list of Hamlets, Haider is placed at No 7.

Here is Mira Rajput's post:

While social media is filled with wishes for the actor on this achievement, his wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram account and uploaded a series of stills from the film and captioned it, “Hum hain, ki hum nahin To be, or not to be #Haider #Hamlet @shahidkapoor.” Meanwhile, on a personal front, the actor has been spending his time during the lockdown with his wife Mira and kids.

