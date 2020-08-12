  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mira Rajput celebrates as Shahid Kapoor’s Haider makes it to the list of Top 10 Hamlets in the world

Shahid Kapoor’s 2014 hit film Haider has been ranked amongst the world’s Top 10 hamlets. Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput celebrates by sharing stills from the movie.
15264 reads Mumbai
News,Shahid KapoorMira Rajput celebrates as Shahid Kapoor’s Haider makes it to the list of Top 10 Hamlets in the world

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. He has delivered many hits that include his movie Kabir Singh that was released in 2019. Currently, the actor is working on his upcoming film ‘Jersey’ remake where he plays the role of a cricketer for the first time. The actor’s impressive filmography has been celebrated widely, and now most recently, his 2014 hit film Haider made it to the list of Top 10 Hamlets in the world giving him another reason to celebrate his work and talent. 

The 2014 movie, Haider won raving reviews and the director won major accolades. Shahid Kapoor who played the lead role in the movie also won an award for the Best Actor In A Leading Role. Shahid played the role of Haider Meer in the film. Haider was a modern-day interpretation of Hamlet written by William Shakespeare. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is considered to be one of his best works. Now, that the movie has been ranked in the world's Top 10 list of Hamlets, Haider is placed at No 7.

Here is Mira Rajput's post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hum hain, ki hum nahin To be, or not to be #Haider #Hamlet @shahidkapoor

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

While social media is filled with wishes for the actor on this achievement, his wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram account and uploaded a series of stills from the film and captioned it, “Hum hain, ki hum nahin To be, or not to be #Haider #Hamlet @shahidkapoor.” Meanwhile, on a personal front, the actor has been spending his time during the lockdown with his wife Mira and kids.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Guneet Monga teaming up for a project?

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Who is Mira Rajput?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement