Mira Rajput celebrates Women's Day with a heartfelt post; Shahid Kapoor REACTS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood's tinsel town. Fans drool over their photographs, and the couple isn't hesitant about sharing their love on social media. On the occasion of Women’s Day, Mira posted a sweet reel on her Instagram and shared a heartfelt message with it. Shahid, being the sweetheart he is, liked the post. Just earlier on Tuesday, Shahid had shared a beautiful post of Mira and his mom Neelima Azeem, celebrating them on Women’s Day.

In the reel, Mira looked absolutely gorgeous and elegant as she smiled. She penned down a beautiful note with the video. She wrote, “Be happy.. work hard, and laugh it out. Be unafraid to dream big, to make the small things matter, and laugh at yourself when nothing goes as planned. So let’s celebrate.. It’s women’s day, everyday.” As soon as she posted the reel, it went viral. Fans from all over started pouring in their love for the celebrity and her sweet words. Even hubby Shahid Kapoor couldn’t help himself and liked the heartfelt post.

Check the reel HERE

Meanwhile, recently, Shahid and Mira attended Shahid’s sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding with Mayank Pahwa. The wedding was quite an intimate affair. The duo shared gorgeous shaadi pictures that made all of us fall in love. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film that was supposed to be released in December last year is now pushed to release in April.

