Mira Rajput cheers for Shahid Kapoor & team Jersey's 'dedication & determination' as they wrap up shoot

Mira Rajput took to social media to celebrate Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and producer Aman Gill as they called it a wrap on their film, Jersey. The star wife sent love to the entire team of Shahid's next.

Yesterday, the team of Jersey including , Mrunal Thakur, director Gowtham Tinnanuri, Aman Gill and others from the cast and crew of the film celebrated together as the film's shoot came to an end. After months of shooting for the Hindi remake, Shahid and Mrunal joined the rest of the crew in celebrating as the shoot came to an end. And not just Shahid and Mrunal, even the lead star's wife Mira Rajput sent love to the entire cast of the film as they called it a wrap.

Mira took to her Instagram handle to share photos from the celebration as they wrapped up Jersey. In the first photo, we get to see a bat-shaped cake with a message for the entire shooting crew of Jersey. In the second photo, we get to see Shahid's wife Mira posing with Aman Gill, the co-producer of the Jersey remake. She is seen smiling away as she posed with the producer. Not just this, with the photo, Mira revealed how her kids Misha and Zain had a gala time on the sets of the film.

Sharing the photo of the cake, Mira wrote, "Congratulations Team Jersey! Teamwork, dedication and determination @shahidkapoor @mrunalofficial2016 @amanthegill." With the second photo, Mira penned a sweet note for Aman Gill. She wrote, "Congratulations @amanthegill on your first innings. The kids miss you. Thank you and the team for making every day on the set a carnival for them."

Take a look at Mira's photos for Jersey team:

Meanwhile, the film is a remake of a Telugu flick with the same title. It stars Nani in the lead. In the Hindi remake, Shahid and Mrunal are playing the lead roles. Pankaj Kapur is also a part of the film. He will be seen playing Shahid's mentor in the same. The shoot has been done in Chandigarh and Dehradun for the film. The release date is yet to be announced.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

