Mira Rajput is 'chillin like a villain' in Maldives as she poses on a palm tree; See PICS

A few days back, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput jetted off to the Maldives with their kids Misha and Zain. The family returned to Mumbai just this evening but we are not over their vacation pictures yet. Mira is quite active on social media and often treats fans to a little sneak-peek into her life with her sweet family of four. Following this trajectory, Mira Rajput has been posting quite a few gorgeous snippets from her Maldives vacations and we have nothing but a case of severe travel FOMO.

In the latest pictures shared by Mira Rajput on her Instagram space, she can be seen walking bare feet on a palm tree on the Maldivian Beach. Blue sky, white sand, palm trees, and a beautiful Mira, take the aesthetics of the pictures several notches higher. The celebrity wife is seen donning an oversized cover up on top of her pink bikini. Her hair is tied in a low bun, while she accessorized her beach look with a pair of sunnies. Sharing these pictures on the gram, Mira wrote a sweet caption that read, “Don’t wanna be cool. Can I just chill. @discoversoneva bare feet all day everyday”. In no time, her post was flooded with a barrage of likes and love-filled comments from netizens and friends.

Take a look:

Earlier this evening, Mira and Shahid were papped at the Mumbai airport with their kids as they returned from their fabulous Maldives vacation. The family of four made a rather stylish appearance with the husband-wife duo dressed in all-black outfits.