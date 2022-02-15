Mira Rajput chooses ‘love of life’ Shahid Kapoor over food; Says ‘Last bite for a handsome husband’

Mira Rajput is head over heels in love with Shahid Kapoor and she has proved it time and again. The diva, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing adorable posts for her main man which are all about unconditional love. But not just Shahid, Mira loves food too. Yes! She is a big-time foodie and is often seen sharing a glimpse of her foodie moments. However, Mira’s recent Instagram post is grabbing attention for a different reason as she went on to choose between the two loves of her life – Shahid and Food.

Taking to social media, Mira shared a pic of Shahid Kapoor who looked dapper in his red t-shirt as he posed with his bearded look. In the caption, the diva went on to confess her love for him as she chose Shahid over food. In fact, Mira, who is madly in love with the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor even wondered how did she get so lucky. Mira wrote, “I love you. “Last bite for a handsome husband”. My love for food got me the love of my life you think? #howdidigetsolucky”.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post:

Earlier, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Shahid Kapoor had also shared a love-filled pic with Mira wherein he was holding her close as she hugged him. He captioned the post as, “Happy valentine’s guys. Happy Monday with the love of my life”. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited movie Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The movie was slated to release on December 31, 2021, however, it was pushed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

