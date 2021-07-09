Mira Rajput chuckles as she reveals 'its been years' since she got 'conned' for a phone case

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared an experience of online shopping gone bad in her recent social media posts. The star wife explained how she got 'conned' by an online advertisement.

's wife Mira Rajput has opened up about an incident that took place years ago where she got 'conned' by an online shopping advertisement for a phone case. The star wife shared her ordeal in a series of posts on social media as she 'chuckled' about the whole episode years later. While she narrated how she fell for the online shopping ad, she even asked her followers to share similar incidents with her on social media where things they ordered online didn't turn out as expected.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira wrote, "Fell for a silly ad and bought a phone cover...looks nothing like the display picture and is a flimsy plastic but does the job! I needed a slingy cover so I can go for my walk without needing a bag. (No my tights don't have pockets.) Chuckling about how it's been years since I got conned. Also at my use of the word 'chuckling'. In her subsequent posts, Mira shared how the phone cover looked like and the stickers on both sides to help prevent her phone from falling. She also expressed how one of them was already torn off.

She wrote, "Are these top quality stickers the only thing that will keep my phone from falling when I'm walking. Already gone."

Take a look:

Mira often shares posts about her life on social media along with anecdotes on how she takes care of skin, hair, and other things. Her tips and tricks often leave her followers in awe. Recently, she shared the cutest post on the occasion of her and Shahid's 6th wedding anniversary. The mushy photo left netizens gushing over the couple. It featured Shahid and Mira in a cute moment where the former was planting a kiss on his wife's forehead.

