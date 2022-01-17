Mira Rajput is confused, asks fans a very important question for her OOTD; Watch video

Mira Rajput may not be a Bollywood celebrity but she manages to grab all the attention and limelight every time she shares a picture or video of herself on her social media. Mira is quite active on social media and makes sure to keep her fans and followers updated with her day to day activities that also includes pictures with Shahid Kapoor. Well, today Mira shared yet another video of herself but this time she wanted fans to help her decide her outfit.

In the video, we can see Mira Rajput wearing a pink coloured top with thin straps that she paired with white jumpers. The actress left her hair open and clicked several selfies of herself. In some of the pictures, we can see the actress wearing her hat that has a golden chain on it. In another picture, we can see her wearing a plain hat. The next series of pictures has her wearing a silver shiny jacket. Now Mira has asked her fans to help her decide if she looks good with the hat and jacket or without them. What do you think?

Take a look:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are indeed one of the cutest couples on the block and their pictures and videos make it to the headlines often.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film was supposed to release on December 31, 2021, but the makers have pushed the release date further owing to the sudden rising Omicron cases and theatre being closed in many states.

