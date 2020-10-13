Mira Rajput cooks her mom’s favourite childhood breakfast and leaves netizens salivating; See PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen in sports drama Jersey.

Mira Rajput is a foodie and thanks to social media, she often shares sneak-peek of her breakfast, lunch and dinner with us. Now as we speak, Mira and are stationed at Mira’s grandparents’ home in Punjab. And today, Mira took to Instagram to share that she prepared her mother’s version of her favourite childhood Sindhi breakfast. Posting a photo on Instagram, she gave a glimpse of how the dish looked like. Sharing the photo, Kapoor wrote, “I’m as Sindhi as my Sel Bread! This is my mother’s version of her favourite childhood Sindhi breakfast. It’s taken a far more Punjabi twist over the years, with lots of tomatoes and onions. My home food is nothing without tomatoes; my maternal home that is. We can have it with just about anything. So call me a half this or half that but my stomach is definitely full!”

Yesterday, Mira Rajput shared a sneak-peek of her evening snack as she binged on chai and ‘biscoot’. That said, before Shahid kick-starts the shooting of Jersey, he has been spending time with Zain and Misha and as Mira once revealed, Shahid has been teaching cycling to Misha and also playing football with Zain Kapoor.

Amid the pandemic, reports suggest that Shahid Kapoor has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs 8 crore and is now charging them Rs 25 crore for Jersey. Besides Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's next and the film will see Shahid romance .

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

