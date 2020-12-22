Mira Rajput copies hubby Shahid Kapoor as she drops stunning monochrome PIC like him; Fans say 'same pinch'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the popular couples in Bollywood. Recently, Shahid dropped a monochrome photo on social media and following him, Mira too shared a stunning picture that left fans gushing over the two.

and Mira Rajput never fail to light up the internet with their adorable photos together and if they are not sharing those, they leave fans gushing over their PDA on each other's posts. Speaking of this, today, Mira decided to follow the trend kicked off by hubby Shahid as she shared a monochrome photo of herself on her social media handle, just like the Kabir Singh actor. The couple often pokes fun at each other in the comments on each other's posts.

However, today, Mira went ahead and shared a similar monochrome photo as her husband Shahid and left fans in awe. Taking to her Instagram account, Mira shared a photo in which she is seen standing in front of the mirror and admiring herself while the photo is being clicked. She is seen sporting a casual tee with beautiful earrings and her hair is left loose in the picture. The star wife looked every bit of glamourous in the perfect black and white photo.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Ditto @shahidkapoor." Earlier, Shahid had shared a similar black and white photo while he stood in front of the mirror. Seeing the cute exchange between Mira and Shahid on Instagram, fans could not stop rooting for the couple.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's post:

Meanwhile, Shahid recently wrapped up Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The actor has decided to take a few days off from work and spend with family. He revealed it with a photo he shared a few days back on Instagram. Since the wrap, Shahid has been spending time with his wife Mira. Mira had even wished the team of Jersey when Shahid had wrapped up the shoot of the film.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

