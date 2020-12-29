Mira Rajput curls up in Shahid Kapoorâ€™s arms in winter cold as she declares her love for him; See Photo

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are enjoying the winter in New Delhi with their kids. They have been sharing pictures from their sunny afternoon.

Bollywood star and Mira Rajput along with their kids Misha and Zain are presently in New Delhi and enjoying the winter season. The couple, who never shies away from expressing their love for each other, have been sharing pictures of their sunny afternoon on their Instagram handles. And today, once again Mira Rajput shared a very lovey-dovey picture with Shahid Kapoor and it is winning hearts on the internet. The actor is spotted in a beard look which he had kept for his upcoming film Jersey.

Taking to Instagram, Mira Rajput captioned it as â€˜I love You.â€™ In the picture, Mira is seen hugging Shahid in the sun. Fans are showering loads of love on the picture. Recently, a fan has asked Mira if she was pregnant and she has replied as no. The question came during the Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. It is during this session, she even said that she will not enter Bollywood as there were speculations that Mira will be joining Bollywood.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

It is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same name. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the cast includes Pankaj Kapur, Sharad Kelkar and others. The film was supposed to release in August, but owing to the pandemic, it was postponed. As reported, the film story is about a 36-year-old cricketer who wants to make a comeback after ten years.

Also Read:Â Christmas 2020: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput bring out Xmas cheer with their smiles as they celebrate outdoors

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×