Mira Rajput deems Shahid Kapoor the 'best dad' on Father's Day: There’s a reason our kids jump on you

Mira Rajput shared a heartwarming picture featuring herself and Shahid Kapoor on the occasion of Father's Day. She called him the good cop and the daddy pig.

Our social media timeline has been blessed with numerous heartwarming Father's Day posts. For the unversed, Father's Day falls on June 21 this year, and we are loving every touching post shared by Bollywood stars. Mira Rajput joined the list of stars who joined the Father's Day celebrations. She took to Instagram to not only wish her father and father-in-law but also penned a sweet note for . Mira shared a happy picture of the duo and deemed him as the best dad.

In the picture, Shahid is seen embracing Mira with the happy couple brightening our timelines with their contagious smiles. Mira also called him the good cop and tagged him as the daddy pig while she wished him. "Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad [adding a red heart emoji] There’s a reason our kids wake up and jump on you #forevergoodcop #DaddyPig," she wrote.

In her Instagram Stories, Pankaj Kapoor stood with Mira's father Vikramaditya Rajput holding a cake together. She shared the photo while announcing, "Family first."

Check out the photos below:

Last year, Shahid confessed he was struggling for breathing space post fatherhood. In a conversation with Filmfare last year, Shahid opened up and said, "I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realised I was actually damn selfish. Now I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it.”

On the work front, it has been a year since Shahid's Kabir Singh released. The actor was filming the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Jersey when the Coronavirus induced lockdown was announced. Shahid will be seen holding up the bat, essaying the role of a cricketer, in the movie.

