Mira Rajput did THIS with sister Noor Wadhwani as they reunited post quarantine & it is relatable; Take a look

Mira Rajput took to social media to share an endearing photo with her sister Noor Wadhwani as they reunited after days of quarantine. The gorgeous star wife was elated to meet her sister after a long time.
Mira Rajput with sisterMira Rajput did THIS with sister Noor Wadhwani as they reunited post quarantine & it is relatable; Take a look
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and often, we've seen her sharing glimpses of her self quarantine shenanigans on social media. It has been a while since Mira met up with her family as she has been spending time with Shahid, kids Misha and Zain. Now, after months, Mira reunited with her sister Noor Wadhwani and was elated. The star wife shared her happiness on social media of meeting her sister after her self quarantine of 14 days ended and left fans in awe. 

Taking to her Instagram account, Mira shared a gorgeous photo in which both she and her sister could be seen striking a cool pose. The duo got together after being apart and well, did the thing that every sister duo would relate to and that is click photos. However, Mira ditched clicking a selfie and instead, opted to use the self-timer this time as she and her sister reunited. And well, the result turned out to be a gorgeous photo of the two that has netizens swooning. 

In the photo, Shahid's wife Mira could be seen clad in a yellow kurta with her hair partially tied up. Her sister Noor could be seen sporting a white top with matching pants and cool pair of sunglasses. With the photo, Mira wrote, "Let’s try that self timer  #reunited #gocoronago." 

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photo with her sister:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s try that self timer  #reunited #gocoronago

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor had jetted off to shoot Jersey earlier this month. When he had left Mira and kids after months of staying at home due to COVID 19 induced break, Mira had put up a post and expressed that she missed him. Amid the lockdown, often Mira would share adorable selfies with hubby Shahid and leave netizens in awe of the couple. Off late, she has been sharing her haircare and skincare routine via videos on social media. 

