Mira Rajput digs deep in her archives to reveal what she did right before marrying Shahid Kapoor; PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani, and next, he will be seen in Jersey,
Mira Rajput digs deep in her archives to reveal what she did right before marrying Shahid Kapoor; PHOTO
As much as we love to see Shahid Kapoor’s social media updates, we equally love to follow Mira Rajput and her social media posts and today, Mira dig deep in her archives as she shared a photo from her wedding day and right before taking the plunge, Mira decided to enjoy a foot massage. In the photo, Mira is all dolled up and is seen enjoying a foot massage while posing for a photo and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Before you take the most important steps of your life, make sure your feet are well taken care of… #whynot”

A few weeks back, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput completed five years of their wedding and taking to social media, Mira dedicated the most romantic post for her hubby as she wrote, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family… There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you.”

That said, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen in Jersey, wherein he will play the role of a cricketer, and prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh for the film and due to the pandemic, the shoot of the film has been stalled.

Before you take the most important steps of your life, make sure your feet are well taken care of #whynot

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Credits :Instagram

