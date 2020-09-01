Mira Rajput digs out a date night photo with Shahid Kapoor from her album and we are lovestruck; See PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, and next, he will be seen in the Bollywood remake of Jersey.

As we speak, ’s wife, Mira Rajput, is busy because after celebrating Misha Kapoor’s birthday, she is busy with the preparations of son Zain Kapoor’s second birthday, which is on September 5. And as soon as she took out some time from the quarantine birthday preps, Mira Rajput shared a photo with hubby Shahid Kapoor and in the photo, the two are seen stepping out from a plush restaurant in Mumbai. In the photo, both are seen twinning in lavender and while Mira is wearing a floral jumpsuit, the Kabir Singh actor looks dapper as always in a sweatshirt and shorts.

What was interesting was Mira’s caption because she seems to be missing some warm and fluffy dimsums as due to the Coronavirus, Mira and Shahid haven’t been visiting restaurants for their usual dinner dates, and so, Mira had an amazing plan as she decided to enter into a long distance relationship with dimsums and also, assured that hubby won’t have a problem with it. Taking to Instagram, Mira wrote, “I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dimsums isn’t doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you. Let’s get back together? #longdistancerelationship I promise @shahidkapoor won’t mind…”

Well, a few days back, Mira Rajput interacted with her fans on Instagram and when a fan asked Mira if she is thinking of another child, and to this, Mira’s hilarious response was, “Hum Do Hamaare Do". Thereafter, another user asked Mira as to what she lovingly calls Shahid Kapoor as the fan wrote, “Shahid ko kya kehkar bulati ho?” and to this Mira replied, “Suniye.” On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh, and next, he will be seen in the Bollywood remake of Telugu sports drama Jersey.

