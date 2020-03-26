Mira Rajput does Throwback Thursday right and shares a photo from her pre wedding ceremony with Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo from her pre-wedding ceremony with Shahid Kapoor. The gorgeous star wife expressed that she was missing the celebrations. Check it out.

Among the power couples in Bollywood, if there is one duo who always manage to paint the town red with love it is and Mira Rajput. The two got hitched back in July 2015 and photos from their intimate wedding flooded on social media. However, even now, often Shahid and Mira share throwback photos from their wedding ceremonies and speaking of this, the Kabir Singh star’s wife just gave the couple’s fans the perfect Throwback Thursday treat with a wedding ceremony photo.

Mira took to Instagram to share an endearing photo of herself from the Chooda and Kalire ceremony. The gorgeous star wife can be seen dressed in a yellow kurta with a white palazzo. With baby pink chooda and kalire on her wrists and a floral tiara, Mira looked like a princess. Caught in a candid moment where she is seen sitting with her family, Shahid’s wife looked absolutely mesmerising. The ‘aww’ moment with her family is captured perfectly as Mira wipes away her tears.

Also Read|PHOTO: Amid Coronavirus crisis, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput did a virtual workout at home with their trainer

Mira shared the photo and wrote, “Down memory lane.. It’s the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one’s heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration.” Seeing the photo, fans wanted to see more glimpses from Shahid and Mira’s intimate wedding. It looks like the star wife took a trip down memory lane with hubby Shahid while staying at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. A few days back, Mira shared a photo of herself and clarified that she wasn’t sneezing in the photo. Both Shahid and Mira are staying at home with their kids Misha and Zain. Shahid has been urging his fans to stay at home and has been indulging in ‘Ask Me’ sessions on social media to keep them engaged.

Check out Mira’s throwback wedding photo:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More