Mira Rajput does 'Throwback Thursday' right with a PHOTO of good ol' days with her best friends

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to share a photo from the old times with her best friends as she sent out good wishes to one of them. The gorgeous star wife left everyone in awe with her old photo.

's wife Mira Rajput is extremely active on social media and often posts about her shenanigans at home on the same. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Mira has been staying at home with Shahid and kids Misha and Zain. Often, she shares glimpses of their self quarantine fun at home. Off late, the star wife has been on a spree of sharing photos of their delectable meals at home. However, today, Mira dug out an old photo from the good old days to wish her best friend on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira dropped throwback photos with her friend Priyanka Agrawal and wished her on her birthday. In one of the photos, Mira is seen as a young girl posing with her besties. Clad in a pink coloured pant with white top, Shahid's wife looked gorgeous as she smiled while posing with her besties. In another photo, Mira is seen clad in a gorgeous dress as she posed for a selfie with her best friend. She penned a sweet birthday wish for her friend along with the photos.

Mira wrote, "50 and fabulous." On another photo, Mira penned, "Pri-Game You know I love you to bits."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's throwback photos:

Meanwhile, recently, the star wife shared a long post with unseen photos from her son Zain's birthday party that she organised at home. She shared details about the decor, food and more along with her tips for mothers to plan a birthday party. The photos went viral on social media. Amid the ongoing pandemic, often Shahid and Mira share glimpses of their fun at home on social media and fans love every bit of it.

