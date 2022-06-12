Mira Rajput doesn't want to pack her clothes; Fan suggests Shahid Kapoor should do it

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput might not be a part of showbiz but she is no less a diva. Rajput is very active on social media and makes it a point to share her life’s update with her followers. Be it her gorgeous pictures, family photos or her candid shots, she never fails to impress her followers. She often interacts with her fans too. In such an interaction with her fans, Mira Rajput on Sunday took to her Instagram stories and wrote: “Please don’t say roll your clothes.” Seems like Mira doesn’t like packing.

Replying to her post, a fan suggested that Shahid should do it for her. The fan wrote: “Simple shahid sir ko bolo packing.”

Have a look at Mira's post:

While Mira Rajput keeps herself busy with her fashion consignments, she also manages to look after her two babies. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of her and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Her husband Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in an Amazon Prime original titled Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi helmed by Raj and DK. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar which will to release very soon.