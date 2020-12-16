Mira Rajput doles out winter style goals as she bundles up in a puffer jacket and cute beanie; See PHOTO

Mira Rajput has recently taken to her social media handle to share a gorgeous picture of her wherein can be seen clad in a cute jacket.

’s wife Mira Rajput is an active social media user. She keeps sharing amazing pictures and videos of her along with her beloved hubby Shahid and their kids, Misha and Zain on her Instagram handle. Keeping up with this trajectory, Mira shared a stunning selfie on her Instagram story as she geared up for her workout in chilling weather. Now, the star wife has again taken to her social media handle and shared yet another gorgeous picture of her wherein she can be seen sporting a printed winter jacket with a cute beanie cap.

Mira was also seen flashing her sweet smile while posing for the camera. With her latest posts, it is evident that she is enjoying the winter season. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Warm blooded”. Soon after she posted the beautiful picture, several fans started pouring in comments on her post. Mira’s good friend and singer Kanika Kapoor dropped fire (LIT) emoticon on her post. Mira is indeed shelling out some major winter style goals in the picture.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s latest post here:

Recently, Mira’s husband, actor Shahid Kapoor wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Jersey. Mira took to social media to share a series of pictures from the Jersey wrap celebration. She even revealed how Misha and Zain had a gala time on the film's sets and also praised the entire team of Jersey for dedication and determination.

On the other hand, Shahid had tweeted, “It’s a film wrap on #jersey.... 47 days of the shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each & everyone from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk & doing what we all love.”

Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur in a key role.

