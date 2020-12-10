Mira Rajput drops cute pic from her & Shahid Kapoor's wedding; Jokes they had '50 people before it was a rule'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot 5 years ago in the pre-COVID era. Recently, Mira shared a cute photo with her sisters and mom from her wedding and made a joke about having limited guests back then.

If there is one duo in Bollywood who has managed to win hearts with their endearing photos each time they've stepped out together, it is and Mira Rajput. The two got hitched back in 2015 at an intimate wedding ceremony in New Delhi and since then, they've been setting social media on fire with their adorable photos with each other. Recently, Mira shared an unseen glimpse from her and Shahid's wedding and cracked a joke about having 50 people at their ceremony way before it was a rule.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira dropped a throwback photo with her mom Bela Rajput and sisters Noor Wadhwani and Priya Tulshan. In the photo, Mira could be seen dressed as a gorgeous bride in pink while her mom and sisters could be seen striking a cool pose with her. The cute photo of Mira with her sisters and mom and them pretending to be in shock left netizens amused. However, it was Mira's joke about COVID era weddings that left everyone amused.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "50 people before it was a rule #loljk #gocoronago." Kunal Rawal, designer, commented on the photo and dropped a laughing emoticon. He too said that Mira's caption was the truth about their wedding.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photo:

Meanwhile, Mira has been spending time at home with kids Misha and Zain currently while Shahid is away for shooting his next titled Jersey. The actor will be seen with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the upcoming remake of the Telugu film. The original stars Nani in the lead. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Mira Rajput sips on her 'cuppa' as she spends time at home & we wonder if it's the secret to her good health

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×